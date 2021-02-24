Raptors to host Hawks to tip off second half of the NBA’s 2020-21 season

Open this photo in gallery The Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks recognize Martin Luther King Day ahead of a game at Amalie Arena on Jan. 18, 2021 in Tampa. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Four U.S. national television appearances highlight the Toronto Raptors’ second half of the NBA season.

The Raptors tip off the second half on March 11 against the visiting Atlanta Hawks, one of 19 games at their temporary home at Amalie Arena in Tampa. They’ll play 35 games in total in the second half.

The Raptors’ game April 24 at New York will be televised by ESPN, while TNT is broadcasting the May 4 game versus the Clippers in Los Angeles, and NBA TV has the Raptors’ games April 11 at New York against the Lakers in L.A.

The Canadian broadcast schedules will be announced at a later date.

The Raptors’ longest homestand is five games from April 13 to 21. Their longest road tri is four games April 29 to May 4. They play eight back-to-back sets.

The NBA announced the schedule in two halves this season in order to add make-up games for COVID-19 postponements. The Raptors haven’t had any games postponed.