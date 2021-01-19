Raptors waive centre Alex Len after just seven appearances

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors' Alex Len, right, goes up for a dunk against Tobias Harris during a game in Philadelphia on Dec. 29, 2020. Matt Slocum/The Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors waived seldom-used centre Alex Len on Tuesday.

The Raptors signed the seven-foot, 250-pound Len on Nov. 25, but he appeared in just seven games for Toronto, averaging 2.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 10.8 minutes.

Len signed with Toronto after playing 55 games last season with Atlanta and Sacramento. The Ukrainian-born player was selected No. 5 overall by Phoenix in the 2013 NBA draft.

The centre position has been a weak spot for Toronto since Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka departed during free agency.

Aron Baynes, who also joined the Raptors during free agency, has struggled at the position. Canadian Chris Boucher, however, has been excellent coming off the bench.

Boucher is averaging career highs of 16.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. He had 21 points and 10 rebounds in Monday’s 116-93 victory over Dallas.