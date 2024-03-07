Kali Pocrnic had a game-high 25 points as the Carleton Ravens opened their title defence with a 75-58 win over the Fraser Valley Cascades on Thursday at the U Sports women’s basketball Final 8.

Jacqueline Urban added 12 points, while Kyana-Jade Poulin had 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for second-seeded Carleton.

Maddy Gobeil and Julia Tuchscherer each scored 15 points to pace seventh-seeded Fraser Valley.

The Ravens entered this year’s tournament as the reigning two-time Ontario University Athletics (OUA) champions and defending national champions. Carleton now advances to Saturday’s semifinal, when they will take on Queen’s.

Top-seeded Saskatchewan face eighth-seeded Calgary and No. 4 Laval takes on No. 5 Alberta in the other two quarterfinal games Thursday night.

Gaels 69, Huskies 54

Julia Chadwick had a monster 25-point, 27-rebound performance in leading the Queen’s Gaels to a 69-54 win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies.

Emma Weltz and Laura Donovan contributed 16 and 10 points, respectively, for sixth-seeded Queen’s.

Lucina Beaumont led third-seeded Saint Mary’s — the Atlantic University Sports (AUS) champions — with 15 points. Alaina McMillan chipped in 11.

The Gaels now look to snap a rough stretch against Carleton, which has defeated them at the last two OUA finals and the 2023 national title game.