Kevin Durant signing with Nets while reports say Kyrie Irving also going to Brooklyn

All-Star NBA forward Kevin Durant says on Instagram that he is signing a max contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

“Kevin Durant has confirmed he will sign a max deal with the Brooklyn Nets when the free-agent moratorium period ends on July 6th,” says a post linked to his account.

The max deal, in this case, would be four years and about US$164-million. Durant could have signed for five years and US$221-million with the Golden State Warriors if he stayed with them.

Durant is unlikely to be able to play next season while he recovers from Achilles surgery. Durant says he will sign Saturday when the league’s moratorium on movement is lifted.

In other free agent moves reported or confirmed on Sunday:

The Nets also will sign point guard Kyrie Irving for four years, US$141-million, as well as centre DeAndre Jordan, according to multiple reports.

A person familiar with the situation says Khris Middleton plans to agree to a five-year deal worth nearly US$179-million to remain with the Milwaukee.The Buck also say they are keeping centre Brook Lopez.

A person with knowledge of the situation says former Charlotte guard Kemba Walker has told the Boston Celtics he will sign a four-year, US$141-million contract to join them.

The Associated Press reports point guard Terry Rozier is expected to agree to a three-year, US$58-million contract with the Charlotte Hornets on a sign-and-trade deal, according to The Athletic.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Orlando Magic are keeping both All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic and guard Terrence Ross on four-year deals.

Point guard Ricky Rubio, linked in the past week to the Indiana Pacers, agreed to a three-year, US$51-million deal with the Phoenix Suns, The Athletic reported Sunday.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Tobias Harris has agreed to a US$180-million, five-year contract with the 76ers.

Durant, who turns 31 in September, is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season because of the ruptured Achilles he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

The 10-time All-Star averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 78 games for the Warriors last season. He has career averages of 27 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 849 games.

Irving, a six-time All-Star, averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 67 games with the Boston Celtics last season. Irving, 27, has averages of 22.2 points, 5.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in his eight-year career.

Walker is expected to be part of a trade that would send Rozier from Boston to Charlotte.

Walker spent his first eight NBA seasons in Charlotte. He would become the Celtics’ replacement at the point guard spot for Irving.

Rozier, the 16th pick of the 2015 NBA Draft out of Louisville, would figure to step into a starting role in Charlotte after starting 30 games in 272 appearances with Boston, where he averaged 7.7 points and 2.9 points in his career.

Jordan, 30, averaged 11.0 points and 13.1 rebounds in 69 games last season, when he played for the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks. He has career averages of 9.6 points and 10.9 rebounds in 11 seasons in the NBA.

The fifth year is at Middleton’s option, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because neither the team nor the player had revealed details publicly. ESPN first reported Middleton’s plans.

Middleton was an All-Star for the first time last season, averaging 18.3 points per game for a Milwaukee team that finished the regular season with an NBA-best 60 wins.

His deal is not quite a max. He could have commanded closer to US$190-million over the five years.

The Bucks did not disclose terms of the agreement with Lopez. ESPN reported it was a four-year, US$52-million deal. Lopez averaged 12.5 points for the Bucks in his first season with them.

Lopez made 187 3-pointers last season, an NBA record for a 7-footer.

Vucevic will earn US$100-million and Ross is guaranteed US$54-million, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

Keeping those two players was Orlando’s top priority in free agency. Vucevic was an All-Star for the first time last season and averaged nearly 21 points per game, a career-best. Ross also had a career-best scoring season, averaging 15.1 points off Orlando’s bench.

Earlier Sunday, the New York Times’ Marc Stein tweeted that Rubio to Indiana was a “virtual done deal.”

But instead of replacing retired Darren Collison in Indiana, Rubio will get a chance to run the show in Phoenix, which has been looking for a veteran to pair in the backcourt with shooting guard Devin Booker.

Rubio, 28, averaged 12.7 points, 6.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds last season, his second with the Utah Jazz. The eight-year NBA veteran has career averages of 11.1 points, 7.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 498 games (477 starts).

He spent his first six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves after the team made the Spaniard the No. 5 pick in the 2009 draft. Minnesota traded Rubio in June 2017 to the Jazz, where he finished a four-year, $55 million contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent after last season.

The Sixers acquired Harris in a trade deadline deal with the Clippers. The person says there is no player option in the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is not finalized.

The Sixers are also hoping to keep free agent Jimmy Butler. Butler could re-sign with Philadelphia to stay there, or as the first step in a sign-and-trade with Houston and Miami — the Heat are getting a Sunday meeting with Butler, a sign of the mutual interest there — among the potential suitors in that case.

The Sixers lost guard JJ Redick to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Two people familiar with the situation say the Pelicans and Redick have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5 million.

Harris averaged 20 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Clippers and Sixers.