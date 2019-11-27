 Skip to main content

RJ Barrett joins growing list of Canadian NBA players planning to play in crucial Olympic qualifier

Toronto
The Canadian Press
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett drives to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during a game at Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 20, 2019.

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

New York Knicks rookie forward RJ Barrett is the latest player to commit to play for the Canadian men’s basketball team at the last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament next summer in Victoria.

The native of Mississauga, Ont., declared his intentions before the Knicks faced the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

“One-hundred per cent I plan to play for my country this summer,” Barrett said.

Earlier Wednesday, Canada learned it will host Greece, the Czech Republic, Turkey, China and Uruguay in its quest for a Tokyo Olympic berth.

The Canadian men received a big boost Tuesday when Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray committed to playing this summer. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker added their names to the list a few hours later.

Dillon Brooks, Dwight Powell and Birch have also said they’ll play.

Barrett is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists with the Knicks. He was picked third overall in this year’s NBA draft.

