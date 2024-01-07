Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) lays up a shot over Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, on Jan. 7 in San Francisco.D. Ross Cameron/The Associated Press

RJ Barrett scored a season-high 37 points in his fourth game since being traded to his hometown Toronto team, leading the Raptors past the Golden State Warriors 133-118 on Sunday night.

Stephen Curry had an especially off night, finishing 2 for 14 with nine points and missing all nine of his 3-pointers in his second-lowest scoring total this season and also his second in single digits.

Barrett, acquired from the Knicks on Dec. 30 and making his Raptors debut on New Year’s Day, made 11 of his first 14 shots and wound up 13 for 20 from the floor with six rebounds and six assists. Former Warrior Chris Boucher came off the bench to contribute 17 points and nine rebounds.

Klay Thompson scored 25 points on a night Curry missed his first seven shots and never found his 3-point groove. He finally connected for his first basket of the game on a layup with 8:42 left in the third quarter.

Thompson’s 3 with 3:03 left in the period pulled the Warriors within 93-80. Yet Toronto found answers to every threat. And Golden State hardly looked in sync yet again after losing veteran guard Chris Paul to a broken left hand during Friday’s win against Detroit that will require surgery.

Kevon Looney had 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench Sunday, when Draymond Green returned to the practice floor for the Warriors’ pregame walkthrough a day after being reinstated by the NBA following a 12-game suspension.

Cold-shooting Golden State couldn’t overcome a huge first-half deficit. The Warriors shot 39.2% to trail 76-49 at the break, going 5 for 25 from 3-point range in the opening half on the way to 14 of 46 from deep overall.

Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. received his 2022 championship ring from Curry before the game. Porter didn’t return to Chase Center last season, and he earned a warm welcome and ovation.

Toronto never trailed. The Raptors went ahead 7-0, making their initial three shots, and shot 16 of 25 to begin the game and take a 36-23 lead after the opening quarter.

The Warriors had won the last three in the series at home.