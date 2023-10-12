The NBA has fined Houston Rockets guard-forward Dillon Brooks US$25,000 for recklessly making contact with Indiana Pacers centre Daniel Theis.

Brooks was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected from the game four and a half minutes into the Rockets’ 122-103 pre-season win over visiting Indiana on Tuesday when he hit Theis in the groin area.

Brooks, from Mississauga, Ont., was making his Rockets debut after signing a four-year, US$86-million deal with the team in the off-season.

Brooks plays a physical game that often gets him into foul trouble.

He racked up 44 technical fouls in the last three seasons while playing with the Memphis Grizzlies.