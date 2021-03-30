 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Basketball

Rookies lead Pistons over Raptors 118-104

Noah Trister
DETROIT
The Associated Press
Text Size

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. defends. The Pistons beat the Raptors 118-104 on March 29, 2021.

Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Saben Lee scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half in his second career start, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Monday night.

Saddiq Bey, another Detroit rookie, also scored 19 points and Hamidou Diallo added 19 of his own. Fred VanVleet scored 22 for the Raptors, who lost for the 12th time in 13 games.

Lee was a second-round draft pick before this season, and the rebuilding Pistons have given plenty of opportunities to their young players recently. He went 6 of 7 from the field in the first half and eventually came within two points of matching his season high.

Detroit led 35-27 after one quarter, then scored the first 11 points of the second. It was never all that close after that. The Pistons led by as many as 23 in the fourth.

Detroit had six players in double figures, and four of them were reserves. Diallo grabbed 10 rebounds and Cory Joseph scored 17 points. Rookie Isaiah Stewart contributed 14 points and Frank Jackson added 12.

Toronto, meanwhile, had all five starters in double figures, but its bench was outscored 65-24.

OG Anunoby scored 19 points for the Raptors and Gary Trent Jr. had 15.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto was without DeAndre’ Bembry (health and safety protocols), Jalen Harris (right hip pointer), Patrick McCaw (swollen left knee) and Paul Watson (health and safety protocols).

Pistons: Detroit signed F Tyler Cook to a second 10-day contract before the game. He scored three points. ... The Pistons won easily despite turning the ball over 20 times.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. The teams split two games last season.

Pistons: Host Portland on Wednesday night. Detroit has won six of its last nine against the Trail Blazers.

