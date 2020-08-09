San Antonio Spurs help playoff chances, top Pelicans

Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs helped their playoff chances. Zion Williamson might have to wait another year for his postseason debut.
DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points, Rudy Gay added 19 off the bench and the Spurs wasted much of a 20-point, second-half lead before hanging on to beat New Orleans 122-113 on Sunday and hand a big blow to the Pelicans’ postseason hopes.
Dejounte Murray scored 18 for the Spurs. Derrick White added 16 before leaving early in the third quarter with a bruised knee.
JJ Redick scored 31 points with a season-high eight three-pointers for New Orleans, which got 25 from Williamson and 17 from Brandon Ingram.
The Spurs — bidding to become the first team in NBA history to make 23 consecutive playoff appearances — moved past idle Phoenix into 10th place in the West, percentage points behind Portland for the No. 9 spot that comes with a berth in the play-in series next weekend.
Portland plays later Sunday. A win by the Trail Blazers over Philadelphia would eliminate New Orleans from postseason consideration.
Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry called it a Game 7-type game beforehand but stayed with the plan of playing Williamson in short bursts. Williamson started the first, second and third quarters, coming out around the midway point of each.
In the fourth, Gentry took Williamson out with 6:53 left, putting him back in for the last-ditch try about two minutes later. But the Pelicans never got the lead back.