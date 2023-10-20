Open this photo in gallery: Washington Wizards guard Ryan Rollins tries to block a pass by Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby with his foot during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors won 134-98 on Oct. 20, 2023.John E. Sokolowski/Reuters

Scottie Barnes had 23 points and six rebounds but left the game early with an injury as the Toronto Raptors routed the Washington Wizards 134-98 on Friday in pre-season play.

Barnes returned to the locker-room with a sprained right foot as Toronto (4-0) finished exhibition play with a perfect record.

Pascal Siakam added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, while O.G. Anunoby had 15 points.

Deni Avdija had 18 points and seven rebounds for Washington (3-1). Tyus Jones and Danilo Gallinari contributed 11 points apiece.

It was the second of two pre-season games Toronto hosted at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors begin their regular season on Wednesday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Although the Wizards started the game with a 7-0 run and led by as many as nine points, Siakam pulled down an offensive rebound and jumped back up for a layup to tie it 16-16 with 3:39 left in the quarter. Another Siakam layup on the next possession gave Toronto its first lead of the game.

Barnes made a jump shot and Chris Boucher sank two free throws to give the Raptors a 31-24 lead after one quarter.

Avdija made a three-pointer with 5:50 left in the second to help Washington take a 44-43 lead. It didn’t last long though, as Toronto responded with an 11-0 run. Avdija hit his third three-pointer of the night in the final minute of the half but the Raptors still held a 58-52 lead at the intermission.

Barnes led all scorers with 15 points after two quarters.

Toronto poured it on in the third.

Jalen McDaniels made a 21-foot jump shot with 2:41 left in the quarter to give the Raptors a 23-point lead. Although Barnes rushed off the court with 1:49 left in the third because of his injury, Toronto was still flying high with a 101-74 lead with one quarter left to play.

Even without Barnes, the Raptors were dominant in the fourth quarter. Rookie forward Gradey Dick nailed a 26-foot three-pointer early in the quarter to the delight of the 18,426 in attendance at Scotiabank Arena.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had a putback layup almost two minutes later to give Toronto a sizable 40-point lead with 6:53 left to play as Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic rested his starters.

Healthy front court

Centre Jakob Poeltl as well as forwards Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. all played for Toronto following injuries. Poeltl was returning from an undisclosed illness that sidelined him all week. Achiuwa had missed three of the Raptors’ pre-season games with a strained groin. Porter had been out nearly a year after he had surgery on his left foot to repair a dislocated toe.

Give Justise a chance

Justise Winslow, a former 10th overall pick, was signed by the Raptors on Friday. The team waived Makur Maker in a corresponding move. Maker is expected to join the Raptors 905 if he clears waivers. The 27-year-old Winslow was selected by the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft.