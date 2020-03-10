 Skip to main content
Basketball

Serge Ibaka helps Raptors edge Jazz 101-92

John Coon
Salt Lake City, Utah
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka, rear, defends against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell who goes to the basket in the second half during an NBA basketball game Monday in Salt Lake City.

Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press

Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam each scored 27 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Utah Jazz 101-92 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Kyle Lowry added 21 points and seven assists as Toronto used a 52-33 advantage on the glass to improve to 21-4 since Jan. 15. Ibaka grabbed 13 rebounds and Siakam finished with 11 boards and eight assists.

Joe Ingles had 20 points and six assists for Utah, which had won five in a row. Royce O’Neale added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Mike Conley finished with 13 points and seven assists.

Toronto played much of the game without Norman Powell, who sprained his left ankle two minutes into the first quarter. Powell averaged 34.0 points on 57% shooting over his previous two games.

OG Anunoby put back a missed layup to help the Raptors open an 82-72 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Ingles then helped the Jazz put together a 15-3 run. Rudy Gobert capped the surge with a dunk for his first basket of the night, making it 87-85 Utah midway through the quarter.

Toronto scored on four straight possessions, culminating in a Lowry 3-pointer, to take a 95-90 lead with 2:30 left.

The Raptors put together a 15-6 run for a 57-51 halftime lead. Siakim, Lowry and Ibaka each scored in the final minute of the half — highlighted by Lowry’s 30-foot pullup 3-pointer — to punctuate the run.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Ibaka matched a season high with five made 3-pointers. ... The Raptors outscored the Jazz 14-8 in second-chance points. ... Anunoby was ejected with 40.6 seconds left after picking up a technical foul.

Jazz: Ingles had his first 20-point game off the bench this season. ... Donovan Mitchell finished with 11 points after shooting just 4-of-16 from the floor. ... Utah scored 21 points off 20 Toronto turnovers. ... Gobert was ejected with 40.6 seconds left after picking up a technical foul.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Jazz: Visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

