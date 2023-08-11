The Scarborough Shooting Stars will be playing for the Canadian Elite Basketball League championship on Sunday after edging the Niagara River Lions 74-71 in the Eastern Conference final on Friday at Langley Events Centre.

All-star point guard Cat Barber led the Shooting Stars with 15 points, while Gedi Juozapaitis chipped in with 13 and Isiaha Mike netted 12. Kalif Young had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Jahvon Henry-Blair scored 20 points for the River Lions, while Edward Ekiyor added 15. Tj Lall pulled in eight rebounds.

The River Lions led 20-14 after the first quarter, but the Shooting Stars took a 35-32 lead into the half.

The Shooting Stars, who lost last year’s championship final to the Hamilton Honey Badgers, beat the now-Brampton Honey Badgers 98-74 in this year’s play-in game, then knocked off the Ottawa BlackJacks 77-72 in Ottawa.

The Shooting Stars will play the winner of the Vancouver Bandits- Calgary Surge Western Conference final – which was scheduled for later Friday at the LEC – in Sunday’s championship final.