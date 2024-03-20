Open this photo in gallery: Kelly Olynyk of the Toronto Raptors is guarded by Alex Len of the Sacramento Kings during the second half at the Scotiabank Arena. The Kings won 123-89 on March 20, 2024, in Toronto.Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Domantas Sabonis had a 13-point, 17-rebound, 10-assist triple-double as the Sacramento Kings handed the Toronto Raptors their eighth straight loss, 123-89, on Wednesday.

De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 20 points for Sacramento (40-28), which has won four of its last five games. Malik Monk added 17 points off the bench.

Gary Trent Jr. led the way with 18 points for Toronto (23-46), which has gone 1-10 in its last 11 games.

Starting point guard Immanuel Quickley joined the Raptors’ lengthy list of inactives due to personal reasons. Head coach Darko Rajakovic said pre-game that there isn’t a timetable for his return.

The Raptors were already missing forward Scottie Barnes (left hand fracture), centre Jakob Poeltl (left hand torn ligament), forward-guard RJ Barrett (personal reasons), forward Chris Boucher (partial MCL tear), and guard D.J. Carton (right ankle sprain).

Sacramento started quickly with a 9-3 lead just over two minutes into the first quarter. Toronto revived with the help of seven points from Ochai Agbaji and a three-pointer from Kelly Olynyk take a 17-16 edge midway through the quarter.

But the Kings led 32-27 after the opening frame.

Alex Len capping an 11-4 Sacramento run just 2:14 into the second quarter prompted a Raptors timeout. Harrison Barnes then gave the Kings their largest lead to that point at 53-36, with a three-pointer.

Sacramento closed the quarter on an 11-0 run to lead 68-45 at halftime.

After Barnes’s three-pointer put the Kings up 30 with 8:10 left in the third quarter, the Raptors finally showed some life for a short stretch in making it a 78-54 game. But Sacramento responded with a 15-1 run capped by a Keegan Murray baseline dunk.

The Kings held a 99-65 lead entering the final quarter, when Sacramento sat its starters and Raptors fans headed for the exits early. Trent hits a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 25 points with 4:32 remaining.

Up next

The Raptors host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

The Kings will be in Washington to take on the Wizards on Thursday.