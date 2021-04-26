 Skip to main content
Basketball

Siakam, Raptors beat Cavaliers 112-96

TAMPA, Fla.
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby passes the ball between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman, left, and forward Isaac Okoro during the second half on April 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors beat the Cavaliers 112-96.

Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press

Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, rookie Malachi Flynn added 18 and the Toronto Raptors pulled away in the second half for a 112-96 win over the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Kyle Lowry contributed nine points, five rebounds and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have won five of six.

Isaac Okoro led Cleveland with 20 points. Jared Allen had 15 points and Darius Garland had 13 points and 10 assists for the Cavaliers, who have lost five of six.

The Cavaliers played with the same starting lineup they used in Sunday night’s 119-110 loss at Washington, but without the first four players who came off their bench in that game.

Larry Nance Jr. fractured his right thumb in the fourth quarter Sunday night and is expected to be out for several games. Matthew Dellavedova had a strained neck, and Lamar Stevens and Isaiah Hartenstein came out of the Washington game with concussion symptoms.

The broken thumb is the latest medical setback for Nance, who missed seven games recently with an undisclosed illness and more than a month with a broken left hand.

All five Toronto starters had a dunk or a layup on a 14-0 run that put the Raptors up 22-12, and they led 49-48 after a first half in which they missed 14 of 15 3-point shots.

When Siakam was whistled for his fourth personal foul midway through the third quarter, the Raptors led 62-59 despite shooting 2 for 21 from behind the arc.

Siakam, Lowrey, Malachi Flynn, Stanley Johnson and Yuta Watanabe then hit 3-pointers to help the Raptors expand their lead to 17, on a short bank shot by Siakam, with 3:47 remaining.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Nine players were available. A total of seven Cavs were listed as “out” for the game. ... After shooting better than 50% in three straight games, the Cavs made four of their first five shots but finished the first quarter 8 for 21. ... Garland’s streak of of six straight 20-plus scoring games ended.

Raptors: F Chris Boucher, who sprained the MCL in his left knee last Wednesday, will miss several more games. ... F Gary Trent Jr. sat with a leg injury, and G Paul Watson missed a third game with left knee tendonitis. ... Toronto’s 43 field goals included eight dunks and 14 layups.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Play at home against Orlando on Wednesday night.

Raptors: Play Brooklyn in Tampa on Tuesday night.

