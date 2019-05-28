Six NCAA men’s basketball teams set to play in Toronto

An NCAA men’s basketball tripleheader will be played in Toronto in November.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that the inaugural James Naismith Classic will be held on Nov. 16 at Scotiabank Arena.

Tennessee will face Washington, Buffalo will battle Harvard and St. Bonaventure will meet Rutgers.

Tennessee, Washington and Buffalo all qualified for the NCAA tournament this year.

It marks the second straight year NCAA basketball regular-season games will be played in Canada.

Last season, Vancouver hosted a men’s and women’s tournament and Chatham, Ont., had a game featuring local product Bridget Carleton and her Iowa State women’s team.