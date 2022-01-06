Members of the Canadian women’s basketball team huddle during the second half of a game against Spain, at Saitama Super Arena, in Saitama, Japan, on Aug. 1.Gregory Shamus/Getty Images AsiaPac

Spaniard Victor Lapena has been hired as head coach of Canada’s women’s basketball team.

Lapena’s pro team Fenerbahce broke the news on Twitter ahead of Canada Basketball’s planned announcement Thursday morning.

The 46-year-old from Zaragoza is a long-time coach with Spain’s national women’s program at both the development and senior level, and was an assistant at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He’s been the head coach of Fenerbahce of the Turkish Super League since 2019.

His hiring is the culmination of a global search by Canada Basketball to replace Lisa Thomaidis, who agreed to part ways with the national organization after nine years at the helm of the senior women’s program.

Canada had high hopes for last summer’s Beijing Olympics, arriving in China with a program-high No. 4 ranking. But COVID-19 kept the team from practising together for the better part of 18 months, and they were eliminated in the preliminary round at the Games.

Canada’s quest for a berth in the FIBA women’s World Cup begins next month. The World Cup is a direct qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.