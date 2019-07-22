 Skip to main content

Basketball Spurs legend Tim Duncan returns to San Antonio as assistant coach

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Spurs legend Tim Duncan returns to San Antonio as assistant coach

Tim Reynolds
The Associated Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Long-time San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan is returning to the team as an assistant coach.

Don Ryan/AP

Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs, this time as an assistant coach.

The Spurs announced the move Monday, along with the promotion of Will Hardy to assistant coach. Hardy has been with the Spurs for nearly a decade and will now take on an elevated role.

Duncan won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs. Gregg Popovich, in a release distributed by the team, says “it is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favour.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Spurs lost longtime assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka earlier this off-season.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter