Spurs legend Tim Duncan returns to San Antonio as assistant coach

Open this photo in gallery Long-time San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan is returning to the team as an assistant coach. Don Ryan/AP

Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs, this time as an assistant coach.

The Spurs announced the move Monday, along with the promotion of Will Hardy to assistant coach. Hardy has been with the Spurs for nearly a decade and will now take on an elevated role.

Duncan won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs. Gregg Popovich, in a release distributed by the team, says “it is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favour.”

The Spurs lost longtime assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka earlier this off-season.