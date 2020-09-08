Struggling Siakam is convenient scapegoat for disappointed Raptors fans

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam catches a pass in front of Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown during the second half of their NBA conference semifinal playoff game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Associated Press

If the Toronto Raptors season ends earlier than hoped on Wednesday night, it will shake out one of two ways.

There is the excuse – the bubble.

And then there is the scapegoat – Pascal Siakam.

Story continues below advertisement

The bubble crowd will put a disappointing postseason down to the pressure of being cooped up for going on three months. They will point out that because they were not allowed to open camp in Canada, the Raptors have been in Florida’s medium-opulence prison two weeks longer than any other NBA team.

The distance between the metronome that was the regular-season Raptors and the erratic team that faced the Celtics will be put down to unusual times. In this telling, Toronto didn’t lose. The pandemic won.

The scapegoat crowd will point to the fact that Siakam, ostensibly the Raptors' best player, started his fall vacation several weeks early.

After a wretched Game 5 performance, head coach Nick Nurse – a steady cheerleader for all his players – had begun giving up on him. The usual 'He’ll figure it out’ patter gave way to a new line of ‘I don’t know why he didn’t figure it out’ shoulder shrugging. Nurse wasn’t throwing his guy under the bus, but he wasn’t trying to lift one off him either.

On Tuesday, Fred VanVleet worked to spread the pain around a bit more.

“I don’t think any assessment of [Game 5] would be wrong,” VanVleet said. “It was about as bad as it gets.”

This isn’t exactly new territory for this club. Lots of Raptors have failed in the playoffs (and lots more failed before they got that far).

Story continues below advertisement

For several long years before he became a playoff pitbull, Kyle Lowry was a charter member of the having-a-bad-night-at-the-worst-possible-time club.

A few Raptors have intermittently continued this tradition through the current glory days. Marc Gasol is mediocre just as (more?) often than he is good. VanVleet didn’t show up last year until the conference finals. Serge Ibaka lets his body play 20 minutes in a game, but occasionally gives his basketball smarts a few of them off.

But no one wastes time being disappointed in those guys. They’re members of the chorus. The frustration is always reserved for the guy who makes the big money.

Money has very little to do with performance. In fact, it may be a disincentive. You work hard to get more money. Nobody works harder because they already have more money.

But the more you make in pro sports, the more joy people take in putting your reputation through the wood chipper once you fail.

Siakam hasn’t begun earning the four-year/US$130-million max contract he signed last year. It won’t kick in until next season. But the money is already being used as a stick with which to beat him.

Story continues below advertisement

The through-line in Siakam’s short career has been constant improvement. All you ever hear about the guy is how recently he was playing in the D-League (2017) and the advanced age at which he took up the sport (nearly 18).

It had become an article of Raptors faith that Siakam rises to every occasion. Once everyone was looking at him, he hasn’t. Though this happens to all of us at some point, we tend not to forgive it in others.

It may be helpful here to compare Siakam’s career to the player he (sort of) replaced – Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard had his big coming-out as an NBA superstar during the 2013-14 season, in particular during that year’s playoffs. His San Antonio Spurs won the title. Leonard was the MVP of the Finals.

The core of that Spurs team was in decline. Leonard was announced as an heir who could keep the dynasty going. It didn’t work out that way. The next year, San Antonio lost in the first round. Leonard wasn’t bad, but nor was he that good.

The Spurs signed him to a max contract in any case. The team never did get much better. Some people blamed Leonard for that. He got hurt and bitter (not necessarily in that order).

Story continues below advertisement

By 2018, Leonard had become a pariah. Enter Toronto from stage north.

Siakam’s 2019 coming-out was the rough equivalent of Leonard’s 2014 postseason. Now he’s living out the follow-up year as well.

Michael Jordan aside, very few players are great in every playoffs. Some stars are intermittently terrible. A few years ago, a lot of people wanted rid of Lowry. Based on his performance to that point, they had good reason. In retrospect, that would have been an atrocious decision.

They said the same thing about DeMar DeRozan, and that turned out to be right. This whole thing is more art than science. The thing that complicates what should be a simple proposition – not everyone is at their best always – is the fact that these guys get paid enough to fund a cancer-research lab for a decade.

In the end, when fandom goes bad and people turn on their favourites, it isn’t disappointment that drives them there. It’s envy. They wish they too could be paid like pashas in order to miss shots and give up on defence.

If Siakam fails this year, he will – and should – get more chances to prove he is the sort of player who can carry a team. And if, after two or three years, he can’t, then he joins a lot of other guys who found out the same thing.

Story continues below advertisement

He still has Wednesday night and, possibly, Friday to save his postseason. One supposes anything’s possible.

“I think we feel confident that we have a chance,” VanVleet said Tuesday.

But based on all the qualifiers in that sentence, some things seem more possible than others.