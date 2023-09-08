Sue Bird loves telling this story. She’s on a plane, flying home from the Athens Olympics, and a flight attendant approached to ask if the pilot could see her gold medal. The next thing Bird knew, the medal was being passed up and down the aisles so everyone could touch it.

She was an ambassador of the game on that flight. And now the title is official.

FIBA formally introduced Bird, the now-retired U.S. great, on Friday as the global ambassador for the 2026 Women’s Basketball World Cup that will be played in Berlin. Bird takes the role from Pau Gasol, who served as ambassador for the 2022 women’s tournament in Sydney.

Bird is a nine-time major international gold medalist – five in the Olympics, four in the World Cup, where she was also part of a bronze-medal effort in 2006 – over her two decades with the women’s national team, and was USA Basketball’s women’s athlete of the year in 2021.

That, of course, doesn’t include her four WNBA titles, her 13 WNBA all-star selections, five EuroLeague titles, two NCAA championships at Connecticut, state and national championships at the high-school level, being co-flagbearer for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics and countless other awards. The Associated Press