Sun hold off rally, beat Aces 72-65

DeWanna Bonner scored 22 points, hitting a three-pointer in the final minute, to help the Connecticut Sun hold off the Las Vegas Aces 72-65 on Sunday.

The Sun (5-0) matched their best start since 2018 and stayed alone atop the WNBA standings.

Connecticut led 67-58 on Brionna Jones’s jumper with 2:02 left. Riquna Williams made a three-pointer that sparked a 7-0 run for the Aces (2-2), cutting the deficit to 67-65 on A’ja Wilson’s transition layup with 48.6 seconds left.

Story continues below advertisement

But Bonner made a three-pointer 10 seconds later and sealed it with a pair of free throws with 22.3 seconds to go.

Brionna Jones and Jonquel Jones added 19 points each for the Sun. Jones grabbed 11 rebounds and the Sun had a 44-26 edge on the glass.

Wilson had 14 points for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray added 13 points, Dearica Hamby scored 12 and Liz Cambage had 10.

LIBERTY 93, SKY 85

Betnijah Laney scored 20 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 19 points and 12 assists and the New York Liberty overcame 22 turnovers to beat the Chicago Sky 93-85 on Sunday.

Ionescu was 7-of-13 from the field and hit five of New York’s franchise record-tying 14 3-pointers. Rebecca Allen scored 13 points, Natasha Howard had 12, Sami Whitcomb added 11 and Michaela Onyenwere 10 for the Liberty (4-1).

Allen and Jazmine Jones hit back-to-back three-pointers to close the third quarter with a four-point lead and the Sky (1-2) trailed the rest of the way.

Diamond DeShields led Chicago with 22 points.

Story continues below advertisement

FEVER 89, MYSTICS 77

Kelsey Mitchell scored 18 points and Indiana beat Washington for its first victory of the season.

Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jessica Breland added 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Indiana (1-4).

Tina Charles scored 31 points for Washington (1-3).