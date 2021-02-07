The NBA takes pandemic moralizing to dizzy new heights

This week, the NBA issued special guidance to its players about how to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Do it in your own house. If you’re in a hotel, stay in the hotel and watch it there. Do not invite friends over. Immediate family only.
If you’re trying to give people the impression that you care about the pandemic, all that makes sense.
Because you’re flying all over the place, unavoidably interacting with dozens of people who in turn have interacted with dozens more, creating a human daisy chain of potential infection thousands of people long, it’s also pointless. But it sounds good.
It sounds less good when propped up beside all the NBA’s other decisions. Such as that time last week when it pulled Nets star Kevin Durant from a game because of contagion risk, then let him back into the game, then pulled him again in the third quarter. But none of the guys Durant had spent most of the evening touching/sweating/breathing on were subsequently sequestered.
The pièce de résistance is the NBA all-star game. They’re still going to play it.
So while it is not okay to have your mother-in-law over for nachos, it is totally cool to fly guys in from all over the country to play in a game that has no purpose other than to demonstrate what defence-free basketball looks like.
Everyone in the NBA who is not playing in the all-star game is free to go away on vacation, which also makes no sense.
We have reached the point in pandemic sports where the COVID-19 plan is figuring out how to get around having a plan. What leagues want now is the appearance of a plan. What they actually have is a firm commitment to continue playing up to and including the point at which everyone is infected all of the time.
Which is fine. Everything about our pandemic response has been a mess. Everyone in authority comes out of this looking gormless.
The effect of getting it so consistently wrong is that average people are freed of the responsibility to follow the rules. Everyone’s done their own risk assessment, and now lives accordingly. The only rule most people follow any more is maintaining the appearance of strictly following the rules.
Despite what they’d like you to believe, sports are no better organized than your household. They have twisted themselves up in just as many logical knots.
But leagues – the NBA in particular just at the moment – do lead in one way. They are taking moralizing hypocrisy to dizzy new heights. And it is also contagious.
Exhibit A: the all-star game.
Why are they doing it? For the money.
Why are they playing a season at all? For the money.
Why does anyone do anything on television? Now you’re getting the hang of this.
What are they telling people they’re doing it for? A lot of things, but not the money.
The players are paid to play in the all-star game. But if you’re good enough to be chosen an NBA all-star, odds are the hundred-or-so grand you stand to make on the winning team is not a powerful incentive to show up. Not when you could be on a beach somewhere.
Take Kawhi Leonard. He makes a hundred grand every single day of the year, regardless of where he happens to be.
Leonard would prefer to be at home. But he can’t say that out loud, because it makes him sound ungrateful.
So when Leonard complained about his holiday being broken up, he repurposed the league’s own boilerplate.
“It’s an opportunity to make more money,” Leonard told reporters. “Just putting money over health right now, pretty much.”
Yes. Exactly. This is all putting money over health. The NBA isn’t the TTC or an integrated supply chain. Nobody needs the NBA. The players are playing because they want to be paid.
To then turn around and chide your employers for wanting the same thing is more than a bit rich.
But we have reached the point where this sort of gibberish is treated as homespun wisdom.
Even a normally sensible person such as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been infected with this highly convenient sense of public vigilance.
“At the end of the day, if we have the all-star game just to have the all-star game and have no fans, I don’t see the point of having the all-star game,” Antetokounmpo said.
By that logic, why play any game? Right. Sorry. For the money.
Leonard and Antekounmpo didn’t just figure out how to start talking this way. They’ve spent the past year being taught how to by the league.
Health and safety is their only priority, until it runs up against any financial reality. Then it goes out the window. Of all leagues, the only one that will come out of this with its dignity intact is the NFL, because it never pretended to care.
Everyone else – hypocrites.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Leonard and the MPP who told everyone else to stay home while he vacationed in St. Barts – the levels of hypocrisy vary, but they are all hypocrites nonetheless.
They want to do what they want to do. While everyone officially agrees the rules must be applied equally, they have nudge-nudge-wink-wink agreed that some people are more equal than others. For those people, the rules are more like helpful suggestions.
That is, until a strict reading of the rules suits them, at which point the rules are brought down off Mt. Corona on stone tablets and ought to be treated with literal reverence.
At some point, this will end or we will figure out how to live with it. We will return to some version of normalcy.
Part of that new normal will be baking in the idea that everything you are told by anyone in authority is, in some way, self-serving nonsense. The trick will be figuring how much.
In sports right now, it’s close to 100-per-cent pure, uncut nonsense. Just about the only thing you can treat as entirely fact-based and unbiased are the scores.
Up and down the ladder, players to executives to owners, they have created a perfect symmetry of self-delusion and entitlement. It is, in its own weird way, a remarkable achievement. And it certainly did require a lot of teamwork.
