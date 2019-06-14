The Raptors’ big night, and the day after: Snapshots from Day 1 of Canada’s Jurassic period

Open this photo in gallery Jubilant basketball fans climb on top of a bus at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square after the Raptors won Game 6 of the NBA finals, defeating the Golden State Warriors. Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

Toronto Raptors, NBA champions. Sounds nice, doesn't it? Get used to hearing it a lot more.

It’s a moniker the Raptors have never had in their 24-year history, until Thursday night, when they beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of an emotionally charged finals series. For Torontonians, and Canadian fans who rallied behind the team, Thursday was a night of raucous celebration in cities across the country. For Almonte, Ont., it was a symbolic homecoming for the sport invented by its most famous native son, educator James Naismith. And in Oakland, Calif., it was a bitter farewell to the Warriors’ old home court, Oracle Arena, and a moment of doubt for the team’s future in a changing National Basketball Association.

Here are some of the highlights from Thursday night’s drama and the day that followed.

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, centre, holds the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy on Thursday night. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

What Kawhi Leonard remembered

Raptors president Masai Ujiri took some ambitious gambles over the past year to bring the team to another level, such as replacing head coach Dwane Casey with Nick Nurse, a lead assistant who had never been an NBA head coach before. But one of the biggest risks was trading veteran DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for forward Kawhi Leonard, who quickly became the team's superstar player.

After Thursday's game, Leonard recalled the days after the trade and how he built a bond with teammates who missed their friend DeRozan:

I wanted to make history here and that’s all I did. I texted Kyle probably a day later – or the day that I got traded and told him I said let’s go out and do something special. I know your best friend left, I know you’re mad, but let’s make this thing work out. And we are here today.







Open this photo in gallery Raptors fans outside Toronto's Scotiabank Arena cheer after the game. Cole Burston /Getty Images

How Toronto celebrated

The Raptors’ downtown Toronto arena was empty Thursday as the team played in Oakland, but the streets were full to bursting with fans after the game. The crowd sang Queen’s We Are the Champions as they streamed out of the Jurassic Park fan zone. Yonge-Dundas Square was a scene of pandemonium: By 12:30 a.m., fans began filling and climbing on top of a bus near Queen Street, and police didn’t clear it out until 3 a.m.

During the celebrations, fan Tim Simpson gestured to the diversity of the faces around him to illustrate why the Raptors' win is so meaningful:

This win means everything. More people, more diversity, that’s why basketball is so popular. Look at all of these different faces. All of these different cultures.

Watch: Large sections of Toronto's downtown were packed with jubilant Raptors fans after the team won the NBA finals. Fireworks, cheering and chants filled the air.







Open this photo in gallery The Quebec flag waves over a crowd of Raptors fans at a Game 6 viewing party in downtown Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

How the rest of Canada celebrated

Toronto wasn't the only city celebrating on Thursday night: Montreal shut down two city blocks to allow the improbable: Thousands of people cheering a team from Toronto. One man was booed when he arrived in a blue Warriors T-shirt. But he ripped it off to reveal a Raptors jersey. The Warriors shirt was set on fire, burning until police doused it.

Fans in Regina, as they did on Monday, watched on the massive screen at the Roughriders’ home stadium, while Edmontonians headed to the Expo Centre. Cineplex theatres screened the game at locations across the country, as they had for other games in the finals.

Open this photo in gallery Raptors fan Jogie Musni reacts at an outdoor viewing party in Calgary. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery People celebrate on Granville Street in Vancouver after the Raptors win. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press







Open this photo in gallery Toronto Mayor John Tory greets fans gathered in the Jurassic Park fan zone for Game 6. CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

How politicians celebrated

Toronto Mayor John Tory spent Thursday night whooping it up with fans, and promised a “best parade ever” to celebrate after the win. Across Canada, leaders of all political stripes, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several provincial premiers, got on the Raptors bandwagon and tweeted their congratulations after the game’s end.

And that's how we do it in the North. #RaptorsIn6ix #WeTheNorth — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 14, 2019

THE TORONTO @RAPTORS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS!!!



Congratulations to all the players and organization for bringing basketball fans across Canada on this incredible journey to a historic #NBAFinals victory!



What a glorious day for Canada, and therefore of course, the world! #WeTheNorth https://t.co/TaR2fGONwm — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 14, 2019

Bravo aux Raptors!

Champions de la NBA!

Quelle fin de match stressante! — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 14, 2019

Canada's a Big Country, but tonight it feels like we're all in Toronto. Congrats to the @Raptors on their massive win from BC! #WeTheNorth https://t.co/0shaLuxECc — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) June 14, 2019







Open this photo in gallery June 10: Fans cheer on the Raptors at a viewing party in Almonte, Ont., the birthplace of basketball inventor Dr. James Naismith. The town held another viewing party for Game 6 on Thursday night. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

How the cradle of basketball celebrated

Open this photo in gallery An excerpt from The Globe on April 9, 1930, notes a visit to Toronto by Dr. Naismith.

The Raptors’ win had special significance in Almonte, Ont., a small town west of Ottawa. That’s the hometown of James Naismith, whose career as a physical educator in the United States led him to invent basketball in Springfield, Mass., in 1891.

Dr. Naismith’s grandson, retired engineer Jim Naismith of Texas, wrote for The Globe and Mail about his famous ancestor and what it means for the NBA championship trophy to finally fall into Canadian hands:

Basketball may have been invented by a Canadian, but it touched lives around the world as much and as soon as it left that Canadian’s mind. And now, with the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy in Canada, where the Toronto Raptors have galvanized a country and inspired a generation of young Canadians, it’s finally home. I think if he were around today to hear that, he’d smile and say, “Well, how about that.”







Open this photo in gallery Fans hold up signs for injured Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 6. Tony Avelar/The Associated Press

How the Warriors fared

For the Warriors, who won the NBA finals the previous two years, Thursday night showed a still-ambitious but weary team. They arrived at Oracle Arena without star player Kevin Durant and left without Klay Thompson, two players who might not play at all next season. Durant had surgery to replace an Achilles tendon that ruptured during Game 5, while Thompson reportedly tore his ACL.

No team has ever had a five-year run like the one the Warriors put together since the hiring of coach Steve Kerr in 2014. They’ve won 77 per cent of their games, including playoffs, and went to the NBA Finals five straight years, the second-longest streak in NBA history. Now, they face an offseason of uncertainty due to the players' injuries; the possibility that, when Durant becomes a free agent, the Warriors might have to compete for him against other teams; and the looming move from Oracle Arena to the new Chase Center in San Francisco, which has left a bitter taste in the mouths of some diehard fans who prefer rugged Oakland to the ritzy city across the bay.

Kerr, for his part, emphasized the positives on Thursday, focusing on the team's sterling record:

What I’ve witnessed as their coach over the last five years is just an incredible combination of talent and character and commitment to each other. This just doesn’t happen. A group of guys like this doesn’t come around together and do what they did over the last five years.







Open this photo in gallery Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors. The Associated Press

What will Leonard do next?

After the post-game elation wears off, the next big question for the Raptors is whether Leonard will stay with the team. He becomes a free agent next summer, and hasn't given any hints if he'll re-sign; asked about it Thursday, he said “I’m going to enjoy this with my teammates and coaches and I’ll think about that later.”

Whatever the outcome, Leonard has earned the respect of fans for a phenomenal season, columnist Cathal Kelly writes from Oakland:

It would be wrong to say Leonard now takes his place in the roll call of Toronto sports greats, because no one in living memory can match what he’s managed over the last two months. It wasn’t the numbers, though those were staggering. It was the implacability, the stubborn refusal to admit what every other team in this country has known for an entire generation – that if you give up, Canadians will forgive you. Leonard wouldn’t let them. Through force of will, he dragged everyone through the first three rounds of the playoffs. In terms of Canadian heroes, Leonard isn’t Dave Keon-good. He’s Dudley Do-Right good. He’s so good he is essentially imaginary.







