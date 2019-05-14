There’s plenty of room on the Toronto Raptors playoff bandwagon. Here’s what to know

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and teammates watch as the ball bounces around the rim before falling in for the series-winning shot. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

With a historic buzzer-beating shot in Game 7 on Sunday, Kawhi Leonard carried the Toronto Raptors to a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers and punched his team’s ticket to the NBA’s Eastern Conference final. It was a legendary moment for a team unaccustomed to highlight-reel playoff success. With the team now four wins away from a chance to play for the league championship, here’s a look at what it took to get this far, and what happens next.

Where they are now

Eastern Conference final: Toronto vs. Milwaukee

The Bucks and Raptors met Wednesday in Milwaukee for Game 1, with the Bucks prevailing 108-100 in a comeback win. “This one may hurt in retrospect,” writes Cathal Kelly. “It was very doable, until it suddenly wasn’t right at the end.”

The only team with a better record than Toronto this season was Milwaukee, a well-coached squad built around the exceptional talents of Giannis Antetokounmpo (widely known as simply Giannis). The Milwaukee forward is a top candidate for the league’s MVP award, and he appears near the top of the scoring, rebounding, field-goal percentage and blocked-shots categories. The Bucks surround their standout with shooters to give him the room he needs to attack the paint, where he led the NBA in scoring this season.

The Bucks beat the Raptors three out of four times in the regular season with their Greek star averaging 27 points, 15.3 rebounds and five assists in three of those games.

The Eastern Conference champion will play the winner of the Western Conference (either the Portland Trail Blazers or the Golden State Warriors) in the NBA final.

NBA Eastern Conference Finals summary Games 5-7 if necessary Game Day Date Time (ET) or Result Away Home 1 Wed May 15 108-100 MIL Toronto Milwaukee 2 Fri May 17 8:30 p.m. Toronto Milwaukee 3 Sun May 19 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Toronto 4 Tue May 21 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee Toronto 5 Thu May 23 8:30 p.m. Toronto Milwaukee 6 Sat May 25 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee Toronto 7 Mon May 27 8:30 p.m. Toronto Milwaukee Source: NBA

Who’s who on the Raptors

For the casual fan, maybe only a few names on this year’s edition of the team will be familiar. Spark-plug point guard Kyle Lowry, the longest-serving Raptor. Leonard, thanks to his reputation as a San Antonio Spur. President Masai Ujiri, who has built the team from the lean years of the early 2010s to its place today. The roster overhaul began in the offseason, when Ujiri fired coach Dwane Casey and replaced him with lead assistant Nick Nurse. Then, the blockbuster trade that brought Leonard to town in exchange for hyper-loyal all-star DeMar DeRozan, a surprise to just about everybody.

The reconstruction of the Raptors continued right up until February. Here are the names that matter now, the ones who figure to play key roles as the playoffs continue:

Kawhi Leonard, forward

The publicity-averse superstar who has the option of leaving in free agency this summer had plenty to prove after being acquired in July. After a season lost to a quadriceps injury, his stated goal was to regain his health. For the Raptors, the aim was to convince the 2014 final MVP to stick around long term. He’s that special. The Globe’s Robert MacLeod wrote in October: “The 6-foot-7, 230-pound enigmatic forward can do it all at both ends of the court: on defence, locking down the opposing team’s top player; or on offence with the ability to drive to the basket or score from the perimeter.” Despite sitting out 22 games in 2018-19 to rest his recovering body, Leonard led the Raptors with 26.6 points a game, the highest average of his career.

Kyle Lowry, point guard

DeRozan was Lowry’s best friend, so his departure was tough for Lowry to accept. But he did, and he started the year as the team’s undisputed leader. As Cathal Kelly wrote for The Globe a quarter of the way through the season, “Kawhi Leonard gets all the print because he’s the team’s shiny, new penny, but Lowry has been the driving force of this Raptors season.” That mentality stuck all year, through struggles with a sore back and the occasional shooting slump. Lowry ended up second in the league in assists, at 8.7 per game.

Pascal Siakam, forward

The third-year Cameroonian who mostly came off the bench last season spent 2018-19 raising his charismatic profile around the NBA, to the point where he promises to be a contender for the league’s most-improved-player award. In a January game, Siakam hit a running layup to secure a win over Phoenix. As Robert MacLeod wrote at the time: “For the effervescent Siakam, it was his first close-out winning shot of his NBA career and he was beaming with delight afterwards in the locker room.” He finished as the team’s second-leading scorer and an ideal complementary piece to Leonard in the front court.

Marc Gasol, centre

Gasol, the 34-year-old Spanish national with a high basketball IQ, rare passing ability and outstanding defence, was acquired in a trade that sent popular centre Jonas Valanciunas to Memphis. The Globe’s Cathal Kelly summed up Gasol’s attributes plainly: “He is the prototype of a modern NBA centre – he can shoot, can pass, can stand in the middle being imposing. Unlike Valanciunas, he’s a bit chippy. He is a three-time all-star and has been the NBA’s defensive player of the year.” In the two months of the regular season after he was acquired, the Raptors were best in the league at three-point shooting.

Nick Nurse, head coach

The 51-year-old rookie coach from Iowa has paid his basketball dues, and he was rewarded with the opportunity to lead a title contender. As The Globe’s Rachel Brady reported in an October profile, “over his five years on Casey’s staff, Nurse’s reputation for offensive imagination grew. He got much of the credit for the team’s transformation in 2017 from an isolation-heavy offence to one that focused on ball movement and three-point shooting.” This year, he applied that creativity even further, meshing various lineups to adjust to injuries, trades and Leonard’s rest days. The result? A team that finished in the top five on both offence and defence, and a 58-win season, the second best in franchise history.

Path through the playoffs

Toronto entered the postseason as the second seed in the East. It also had the second-best record in the league on the strength of its bothersome team defence, hot three-point shooting and dominant play on both ends of the floor by Leonard.

Eastern Conference quarter-final: Toronto vs. Orlando

The Raptors faced the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic in Round 1, and promptly dropped the first game at home. If Toronto’s fan base is one of the most nervous in the NBA, the team’s habit of losing Game 1 (the Raptors have three wins and 14 losses overall in Game 1s) is a big reason why.

That early stumble seemed to ignite some intensity in the Raptors. After their 104-101 win, the Magic would not score 100 points in a game the rest of the series. Toronto won each of the next four games.

Leonard averaged 27.8 points a game in the series to lead the team in scoring, while Lowry made his contributions in other ways: he averaged 8.6 assists and his team was +21.2 when he was on the floor. Meanwhile, Gasol embraced his defensive assignment, holding the Magic’s Nikola Vucevic to 11.2 points a game, far below his season average of 20.8.

Eastern Conference semi-final: Toronto vs. Philadelphia

Toronto’s next opponent was a formidable Philadelphia 76ers team featuring budding superstars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and key mid-season acquisitions Jimmy Butler and Tobais Harris.

Very little went as expected in this series. Four of the seven games were blowouts: Games 1 and 5 for the Raptors, and Games 3 and 6 for the Sixers. Coaches Nick Nurse for Toronto and Brett Brown for Philadelphia struggled to make in-game tactical adjustments, only to seemingly figure everything out in the lopsided games.

Embiid, an All-NBA player when healthy, battled illness and knee problems all series, and was only his overwhelming self in Game 3 – though Gasol’s defence was vital to slowing him down. On the other side, Toronto’s Siakam suffered a calf injury in Game 3 and played through pain the rest of the series, sometimes quite obviously.

Defence was a key factor for both teams, but a major source of concern for Toronto was its failure to effectively shoot three-pointers. The team with the best three-point shooting percentage in the NBA after it acquired Gasol in February (41 per cent), the Raptors managed to shoot only 29.8 per cent in this series. For comparison, the worst distance-shooting team in the NBA this season, the Phoenix Suns, was at 32.9 per cent.

The one constant for Toronto was Leonard. In Game 7 he accounted for 41 of the team’s 92 points and 39 of its 89 shots, including the dramatic game-winner. Never in the history of the NBA had a player hit a series-winning shot as time expired in a Game 7. But with 4.2 seconds on the clock and the score tied, Leonard received an inbounds pass, hurried to one of his favourite spots on the floor and launched an arching jump shot over the outstretched arm of seven-foot centre Joel Embiid. The shot bounced twice on the front rim, then twice on the back rim, all while Leonard, Embiid and 20,000 others inside the arena held their breaths waiting for the outcome. It dropped, and the Raptors lived another day.

Kawhi Leonard scored a buzzer-beating jump shot to lift the Raptors 92-90 over the Philadelphia 76ers and into the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in franchise history. Leonard’s shot bounced four times on the rim before falling, and he says the moment will be a highlight of his career. The Canadian Press

