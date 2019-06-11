Thousands of Bell Fibe subscribers lose signal during pivotal final moments of Raptors Game 5

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry attempts a last-second shot over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during Game 5 on June 10, 2019. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Several thousand Bell Fibe customers were left hanging in the pivotal last moments of Game 5 at the NBA Finals when their TV signals went dark.

Toronto Raptors fans took to social media to fume over a technical glitch that caused them to miss the last 30 seconds of the match, as their team trailed the Golden State Warriors by a mere point.

Bell spokesman Marc Choma confirmed “several thousand customers” experienced a drop in Bell Fibe service on Monday night.

He says the problem was tied to a “hardware malfunction” that knocked out all of the TV channels for about 10 minutes.

Choma says the outage affected viewers who watched through the Bell Fibe and Alt TV apps on various devices, including Apple TV and their phones. It didn’t impact Bell Fibe subscribers who viewed the game on their set-top boxes.

“The outage was the first we’ve experienced with the app and not all customers were affected,” Choma said in an emailed statement. He added that most Fibe TV app customers are based in eastern Canada.

Bell says it’s apologizing to customers affected by the outage and will offer “goodwill credits.”

The outage came as tension hit peak levels as the Raptors attempted to claim their first championship title.

Twitter user @RickyJGomez posted a video of his TV broadcast freezing on a shot of Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry moments before he made a last-second unsuccessful shot. Others posted shots of their television showing an “error” message.

Some suggested the outage would have been worse had the Toronto team emerged victorious and subscribers missed the historic moment.