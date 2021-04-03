 Skip to main content
Three Canadians in the running for NCAA basketball championships this weekend

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canadian Alyssa Jerome, right, celebrates with Stanford teammates Lexie Hull, middle, and Anna Wilson after a win against Louisville in the Elite Eight on March 30, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Stanford won 78-63 to advance to the Final Four.

Morry Gash/The Associated Press

At least one Canadian will win a U.S. college basketball title on Sunday.

Andrew Nembhard could have a chance to give Canada a rare double on Monday.

A Canadian is on each of the teams in the women’s final on Sunday when Stanford faces Arizona.

Stanford, which has Toronto’s Alyssa Jerome on its roster, beat South Carolina, with Laeticia Amihere of Mississauga, Ont., 66-65 in Friday’s first semifinal.

Meanwhile, an Arizona team that includes Shaina Pellington of Pickering, Ont., topped Connecticut rookie standout Aaliyah Edwards of Kingston, Ont., 69-59 in the second Final Four matchup.

Nembhard, from Aurora, Ont., is a key player on an unbeaten Gonzaga team that faces UCLA in a men’s semifinal on Saturday in Indianapolis. The winner meets Houston or Baylor in the final on Monday.

According to Basketball Canada records, Canadians have never won the NCAA women’s and men’s titles in the same year. The NCAA began holding a women’s tournament in 1982.

