Three members of Raptors organization test positive for COVID-19

The Canadian Press
The Toronto Raptors say three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Raptors did not disclose who received the positive tests.

The team said in a release that the positive results came during the NBA-mandated testing period prior to training camp.

The Raptors said the three are self-isolating away from the rest of the team.

The Raptors opened training camp last week at their temporary home of Tampa, Fla.

They are scheduled to play their first pre-season game Saturday at Charlotte and open the 2020-21 season Dec. 23 against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

