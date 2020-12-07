Three members of Raptors organization test positive for COVID-19

The Toronto Raptors say three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Raptors did not disclose who received the positive tests.

The team said in a release that the positive results came during the NBA-mandated testing period prior to training camp.

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors said the three are self-isolating away from the rest of the team.

The Raptors opened training camp last week at their temporary home of Tampa, Fla.

They are scheduled to play their first pre-season game Saturday at Charlotte and open the 2020-21 season Dec. 23 against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.