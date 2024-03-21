Michigan State coach Tom Izzo won his 20th first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

This one, he said, might have been the most impressive, even to former Spartans greats such as Draymond Green.

Tyson Walker scored 19 points and the ninth-seeded Spartans improved to 20-6 in March Madness openers under Izzo with a 69-51 win over eighth-seeded Mississippi State on Thursday. It was Izzo’s 26th straight NCAA Tournament appearance – an NCAA Division I record for a coach at one school.

“I thought this was one of the better first game performances of a team that was, and deservedly so, seeded a little lower,” Izzo said. “We brought everything from the get-go. We moved the ball well. We shot the ball well. We rebounded the ball.”

Izzo’s win was his 56th overall in the tournament, trailing only three coaches for victories at one school. He noted that while the game was sloppy at times, former players Green, Mateen Cleaves and Morris Peterson would have enjoyed the “tough, rugged nature” of the Spartans’ win.

Jaden Akins added 15 points and seven rebounds and Malik Hall scored 10 points for Michigan State (20-14), which will face top-seeded North Carolina on Saturday.

This will be the sixth time the Heels and Spartans meet in the tournament. North Carolina has won each of the previous five, the past four of them as a No. 1 seed.

The last tournament meeting for the two storied programs was the 2009 title game, won 89-72 by North Carolina.

Elsewhere:

Marcus Domask had the 10th triple-double in men’s tournament history, and third-seeded Illinois rallied past 14th-seeded Morehead State 85-69 in the first round of the East Region. Illinois trailed 45-43 about 3-1/2 minutes into the second half. The Illini scored 32 of the game’s next 41 points to take total control. Next up for Illinois: Duquesne on Saturday.

Dae Dae Grant scored 19 points, including four clinching free throws in the final 10 seconds, and No. 11 seed Duquesne kept retiring coach Keith Dambrot working for a little bit longer with a 71-67 victory against sixth-seeded BYU.

Jakub Necas added 12 points and Jimmy Clark III had 11 for the Atlantic 10 tourney champs who celebrated their return to the dance after 47 years with their first win there since 1969. The Dukes (25-11) will play No. 3 seed Illinois or No. 14 seed Morehead State for a spot in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

Dan Monson’s run at Long Beach State is over. Second-seeded Arizona pulled away in the second half and moved into the second round of the West Region by topping 15th-seeded Long Beach State 85-65. It was the final game for Monson at LBSU. The coach was fired by the school earlier this month. Arizona will play either Dayton or Nevada on Saturday.

Creighton is into the second round after the third-seeded Bluejays topped 14th-seeded Akron 77-60 in the Midwest Region. A 10-0 second-half run provided breathing room and Creighton kept control the rest of the way. The Bluejays will play either sixth-seeded South Carolina or 11th-seeded Oregon on Saturday.

Caitlin Clark will be all over TV

Caitlin Clark didn’t make many appearances on the ESPN networks this season.

However, Clark will get plenty of time on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC for at least the next six months. It starts this weekend with the women’s NCAA Tournament and will continue this summer when Clark has her rookie season in the WNBA, where she is expected to be drafted by the Indiana Fever.

“That’s the great benefit that we have in this position where we can document her last run through this chapter of her life. But for ESPN, we can pick up with the next chapter as well, and we can cover that for the next 20 years. That is huge for us to be able to continue to tell that story,” said ESPN vice-president of production Sara Gaiero, who is in her first year leading production of the women’s tournament.

Iowa had only two away or neutral site games on ESPN2 after ESPN’s contract with the Big Ten expired. This was the first year of the conference’s rights deals with NBC, CBS and Fox.

Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes open tournament play Saturday against either Holy Cross or UT Martin, the first of what could be three appearances on ABC. The others are a possible Sweet 16 matchup in Albany, N.Y., on March 30 and the Hawkeyes can get to the title game in Cleveland on April 7.

Clark’s six appearances on Fox, NBC and CBS averaged 2.11 million viewers, with the past two drawing more than three million. According to Nielsen and Sports Media Watch, seven men’s and women’s regular-season college basketball games drew at least three million.

Clark should continue to command large viewership, even with the men’s tournament going on. On Saturday, the Iowa game only goes up against one men’s game on CBS and on March 30, the men’s regional finals do not begin until after 6 p.m. ET while the Albany regional contests on ABC are scheduled for the afternoon.

With her appearance on Saturday, Clark and Iowa also become the first women’s basketball player and team to appear on all four broadcast networks in the same season. The only other time that is accomplished is by some NFL teams or players.