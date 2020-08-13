Toronto Raptors assistant coach denies allegations of domestic abuse

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, on Aug. 12, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Ashley Landis/The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin has denied the public accusations of domestic abuse made against him by his ex-wife, and the team is standing by him.

On Thursday, his former wife, Audrey Griffin, alleged in a lengthy post on Twitter that he had been violent toward her numerous times, sometimes in front of their children. She tweeted it at several members of the media, and the official Twitter accounts of the Raptors and the NBA.

“This morning, accusations were made against me on social media by my former wife that I vehemently deny,” Griffin said in a statement released by the Raptors on Thursday afternoon. “We are involved in a longstanding legal dispute over alimony and child-support arrangements. I am disappointed to have to address false accusations in this way, and I apologize for any distraction this has potentially caused for our team at this important time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The team also commented:

“When we saw these allegations this morning, we were dismayed – Adrian is a valuable member of our team. Our leadership immediately spoke with him, and he flatly denied the allegations in the posts,” said a statement from the Raptors. “We will support the process as he and his former partner settle these matters.”

A Raptors spokesperson said that, to the club’s knowledge, Griffin has not been charged with anything.

Her post accused Griffin of several violent acts, including choking her, throwing her into a wall, dragging her out of the house while she was pregnant and throwing a vase at her.

The post came the day after the Raptors put Griffin in the spotlight. The team gave him an opportunity to be acting head coach for a night in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nick Nurse gave up his head-coaching duties for one game to allow Griffin the chance to gain experience in the job. The assistant has ambitions to be an NBA head coach.

Griffin, 46, is in his second year as an assistant coach with the Raptors.

The Seton Hall graduate played nine seasons in the NBA from 1999 to 2008, with Boston, Dallas, Houston, Chicago and Seattle. He has been an assistant coach for 12 years with Milwaukee, Chicago, Orlando and Oklahoma City.

Story continues below advertisement

Griffin has two daughters and two sons with Audrey Griffin.