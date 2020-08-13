 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Toronto Raptors assistant coach denies allegations of domestic abuse

Rachel Brady
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, on Aug. 12, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Ashley Landis/The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin has denied the public accusations of domestic abuse made against him by his ex-wife, and the team is standing by him.

On Thursday, his former wife, Audrey Griffin, alleged in a lengthy post on Twitter that he had been violent toward her numerous times, sometimes in front of their children. She tweeted it at several members of the media, and the official Twitter accounts of the Raptors and the NBA.

“This morning, accusations were made against me on social media by my former wife that I vehemently deny,” Griffin said in a statement released by the Raptors on Thursday afternoon. “We are involved in a longstanding legal dispute over alimony and child-support arrangements. I am disappointed to have to address false accusations in this way, and I apologize for any distraction this has potentially caused for our team at this important time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The team also commented:

“When we saw these allegations this morning, we were dismayed – Adrian is a valuable member of our team. Our leadership immediately spoke with him, and he flatly denied the allegations in the posts,” said a statement from the Raptors. “We will support the process as he and his former partner settle these matters.”

A Raptors spokesperson said that, to the club’s knowledge, Griffin has not been charged with anything.

Her post accused Griffin of several violent acts, including choking her, throwing her into a wall, dragging her out of the house while she was pregnant and throwing a vase at her.

The post came the day after the Raptors put Griffin in the spotlight. The team gave him an opportunity to be acting head coach for a night in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nick Nurse gave up his head-coaching duties for one game to allow Griffin the chance to gain experience in the job. The assistant has ambitions to be an NBA head coach.

Griffin, 46, is in his second year as an assistant coach with the Raptors.

The Seton Hall graduate played nine seasons in the NBA from 1999 to 2008, with Boston, Dallas, Houston, Chicago and Seattle. He has been an assistant coach for 12 years with Milwaukee, Chicago, Orlando and Oklahoma City.

Story continues below advertisement

Griffin has two daughters and two sons with Audrey Griffin.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies