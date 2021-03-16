Toronto Raptors face Detroit Pistons looking to end its four-game road losing streak

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Toronto Raptors face Detroit Pistons looking to end its four-game road losing streak

The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Pistons have gone 7-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit has a 3-11 record against teams under .500.

The Raptors are 12-14 against conference opponents. Toronto is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference shooting 38% from 3-point range.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Raptors 129-105 in their last matchup on March 3. Wayne Ellington led Detroit with 25 points, and Norman Powell paced Toronto scoring 36 points.

Story continues below advertisement

TOP PERFORMERS

Jerami Grant is averaging 23.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Pistons. Mason Plumlee is averaging 10.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kyle Lowry is second on the Raptors averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.1 points per game and shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Aron Baynes is averaging 6.4 rebounds and 8.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 104.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 47.3% shooting.

Raptors: 3-7, averaging 107.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES

Pistons: Hamidou Diallo: out (groin), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Wayne Ellington: out (groin), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee).

Raptors: Malachi Flynn: day to day (health and safety protocols), Pascal Siakam: day to day (health and safety protocols), Fred VanVleet: day to day (health and safety protocols), Patrick McCaw: day to day (health and safety protocols), OG Anunoby: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies