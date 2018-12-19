Raptors' Fred VanVleet comes alive to seal late comeback win over Pacers

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet celebrates his three point winning basket against the Indiana Pacers, in Toronto, on Dec. 19, 2018. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Fred VanVleet only hit three of the 11 three-point attempts he took Wednesday night. But man, they were big ones.

The reserve point guard hit a trio of late fourth-quarter threes to help the injury-depleted Toronto Raptors steal a 99-96 come-from-behind win over the Indiana Pacers.

VanVleet contributed 11 points in place of the injured all-star Kyle Lowry, while Kawhi Leonard lead Toronto with 28, Pascal Siakam had 17 and Greg Monroe added 13. The Raptors escaped with a win in a game in which they had trailed by as much as 17, snapping a two-game losing skid.

The NBA-leading Raptors improved to 24-9; the Pacers slipped to 20-12, third in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors were back at home for the first time in 10 days, returning from a West Coast trip in which they went 2-2, concluding with losses in Portland and Denver. The night’s programming inside Scotiabank Arena was festive, with Christmas-themed dance acts, music and videos, but the vibe felt more like winter drudgery.

For much of the night, he Raptors didn’t look much like the team that had matched the best start in franchise history with 23 wins in 30 games. They were up against a Pacers team which lead the NBA in a couple of defensive categories, including points allowed (100.9 a game).

Lowry was missing his third consecutive game with a thigh injury, so VanVleet started in his place. The Raptors were already thin at the centre position with Jonas Valanciunas expected out for a month following his Dec. 12 surgery to repair a dislocated thumb. Then Serge Ibaka sat Wednesday’s game because of swelling in his knee. So Greg Monroe made his first start for the Raptors at centre, and young Montreal native and G-League standout Chris Boucher played behind him in just his fifth game with the team. It did, however, mark the return of Norman Powell, who separated his shoulder on Nov. 5

“We have 12 interesting guys who are available tonight and we’re gonna figure out if we can’t make them play really well together,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said before the game.

The good news to start was Monroe dishing in every one of his first five shots for a quick 10 points. The rough news included Leonard making just one of his first six shots, and Powell taking an elbow to the head just minutes into his first shift and leaving the floor with a split lip.

After a challenging first quarter, the Raps trailed 34-24.

Powell was able to return in the second quarter, and Leonard rifled off 10 second-quarter points but the Raps were being out-rebounded and their shots clanked every which way, especially those from beyond the arc.

They were down 58-50 by halftime, having hit just three of their 18 shots from deep to that point.

It was tough to make up the scoring typically provided by guys such as Lowry, Valanciunas and Ibaka. VanVleet in particular was really struggling to hit shots.

Even with Victor Oladipo not putting up monster numbers, the Pacers were keeping a comfy lead. Bojan Bogdanovic exploded for 12 third-quarter points.

The depleted Raps looked to be searching, using every player available, calling deep down the bench to Malachi Richardson and Lorenzo Brown.

VanVleet suddenly heated up just at the right time, nailing a pair of threes to help Toronto mount a comeback late in the fourth quarter. It instantly awoke the crowd. A lay-in from Siakam finally tied it with four minutes left.

Moment’s later, VanVleet landed a third, sweeping the floor with his fingertips with a confident swagger as the Raps finally took the lead with 25 seconds left. His team helped earn the defensive stops needed to hold it. VanVleet even got in front of the final game-tying Indy shot attempt.

Powell ended his first night back with two points, an assist and a rebound on 1-of-4 shooting.

As a team, the Raps only hit 7-of-30 attempts from deep.

The Raptors have one more game this week, a home tilt Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then they break for a few days before a Boxing Day matchup in Miami against the Heat.