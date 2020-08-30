 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Basketball

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry listed as available for Game 1 versus Boston Celtics

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) looks to pass while defended by guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) during the second half in game three of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House, Aug. 21, 2020.

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is listed as available for Toronto’s second-round series opener Sunday against the Boston Celtics.

The six-time all-star sprained his ankle in the first quarter of Sunday’s Game 4 of the opening-round versus the Brooklyn Nets when he stepped on the foot of Chris Chiozza.

The Raptors swept Brooklyn in four games.

Coach Nick Nurse said Lowry practised on Saturday and “looked OK.”

Lowry is averaging 19.4 points, 7.5 assists and five rebounds through 58 games this season.

He posted averaged of 12.5 points, 4.8 assists and 7.0 rebounds in the first round of the playoffs, putting up double figures in scoring three times, including 21 points in Game 2.

