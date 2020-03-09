Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell named Eastern Conference player of the week

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell flashes celebrates after scoring a three-point shot during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., on March 8, 2020. Rich Pedroncelli/The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the week.

Powell averaged a conference-best 31.3 points last week as the Raptors picked up three road wins. He also posted 2.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 56 per cent from the field.

Powell began the week with 26 points in Toronto’s 123-114 win Tuesday at Phoenix. He then scored a career-high 37 points Thursday at Golden State and tied a career-high with six three-pointers Sunday at Sacramento.

Powell earned the honour for the first time in his career and becomes the 10th player in franchise history to be named player of the week, joining Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, Jalen Rose, Mike James, Lou Williams, Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard.

Powell, selected 46th overall by Milwaukee at the 2015 NBA draft then traded to Toronto, is the second-longest serving player on the team behind point guard Kyle Lowry. He was named Eastern Conference rookie of the month for April 2016.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was named Western Conference player of the week.