Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Raptors first round draft pick Gradey Dick in Toronto, on June 26.Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press

Gradey Dick is officially a member of the Toronto Raptors.

The swingman signed a rookie scale contract 11 days after the Raptors selected him 13th overall in the NBA draft.

Dick is under contract through the 2024-25 season, with two team option years to follow.

Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Dick averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals as a freshman at Kansas last season.

He shot .442 from the field, including .403 from three-point range, and set the Jayhawks freshman record for three-point field goals made with 83.

Dick was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and Big 12 All-Freshman Team.