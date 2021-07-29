Toronto Raptors pick Florida State forward Scottie Barnes fourth over all in NBA draft

Open this photo in gallery Scottie Barnes (Florida State) reacts after being selected as the number four overall pick by the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on July 29, 2021. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Raptors selected Florida State forward Scottie Barnes with the fourth-overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday.

The 19-year-old averaged 10.3 points and 4.1 assists last season and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference freshman of the year.

Barnes, 6-foot-8 and 225-pounds, hails from West Palm Beach, Fla., and has a nearly seven-foot-three wing span.

The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the first pick, the Houston Rockets chose Jalen Green of the NBA G League Ignite second and the Cleveland Cavaliers took USC centre Evan Mobley third over all.

Barnes marks Toronto’s highest selection since 2006 when the Raptors chose Andrea Bargnani with the No. 1 pick.

The Raptors also hold the 46th and 47th picks in this year’s draft.

Cunningham had been widely expected to be the first name called in New York, though Pistons general manager Troy Weaver wouldn’t reveal plans earlier this week and said the team would look at every scenario, including trades.

In the end, Detroit stuck with the 19-year-old mentioned as a potential top pick before ever stepping foot on the Oklahoma State campus.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound point guard from Arlington, Tex., lived up to expectations with his size and fluid game to become a first-team Associated Press All-American. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists with a game that allowed him to hit from 3-point range, score off the dribble or find teammates out of traps.

Cunningham — the first player in Oklahoma State history to be picked No. 1 over all — joins a Pistons franchise that has won 20 games for two straight seasons and hasn’t finished better than .500 for five straight years.

The Canadian Press, The Associated Press