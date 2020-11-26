 Skip to main content
Toronto Raptors place seldom-used centre Dewan Hernandez on waivers

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors rookie Dewan Hernandez, right, walks out at the end of the Raptors training camp practice at Laval University in Quebec City, on Oct. 1, 2019.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Raptors have waived centre Dewan Hernandez.

Hernandez split last season between the NBA and Raptors 905 of the G League after Toronto selected him with the 59th pick of the 2019 draft.

Hernandez saw limited action in his rookie season, slotting in behind Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka and Chris Boucher on the Raptors’ depth chart. He also missed 37 games with a severe right ankle sprain.

He averaged 2.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.7 minutes over six appearances with the Raptors. He averaged 13.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 29.3 minutes over nine appearances with Raptors 905.

The move frees up a roster spot for the Raptors, who will look much different at centre this season after Gasol and Ibaka left in free agency.

The Raptors signed Aron Baynes and Alex Len and re-signed Boucher to shore up their frontcourt.

