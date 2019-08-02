Toronto Raptors set to host Boston Celtics on Christmas: report

The Toronto Raptors will play a home game on Christmas Day this year for the first time in franchise history, according to multiple reports.

ESPN first reported the reigning NBA champion Raptors will host the Boston Celtics on Dec. 25, traditionally a showcase day for the league.

The Raptors have played just once on Christmas before this year, losing in New York against the Knicks in 2001.

Five games reportedly are on this year’s NBA Christmas schedule, including an all-Los Angeles matchup featuring ex-Raptors star Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers against LeBron James and the Lakers.

New Orleans at Denver, Milwaukee at Philadelphia and Houston at Golden State are the other games on the schedule.