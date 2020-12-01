Toronto Raptors sign Canadian Oshae Brissett, unveil 20-player roster in Florida

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors forward Oshae Brissett signed a multi-year extension. Hans Deryk/The Canadian Press

Canadian Oshae Brissett has signed a multi-year extension and the Toronto Raptors have finalized their 20-player roster for training camp in Tampa, Fla.

Brissett, a restricted free agent forward from Mississauga, Ont., split time between the Raptors and Raptors 905 of the G League last season.

The Syracuse product averaged 1.9 points in 19 games with the NBA team.

The Raptors also announced centre Henry Ellenson has signed a multi-year contract on Tuesday.

Ellenson played five games for the Brooklyn Nets last season. He also has played for Detroit and New York since entering the league in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Raptors signed first-round pick Malachi Flynn to a rookie-scale contract and second-round pick Jalen Harris to a two-way contract.

Free-agent forwards Alize Johnson and Yuta Watanabe have signed one-year, Exhibit-10 contracts.

The team started individual workouts at Saint Leo University on Tuesday.