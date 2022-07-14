Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie passes the ball during a game against Portland Trail Blazers, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, on Jan. 23.Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to multiple media reports the contract is for two years with a partial guarantee in the first year.

The Raptors also announced that forward Ron Harper Jr. has been signed to a two-way contract.

The six-foot-six, 210-pound Champagnie averaged 2.3 points, two rebounds and 7.8 minutes in 36 games as a rookie with Toronto last season.

The native of Brooklyn, New York also appeared in 14 regular-season games with Raptors 905 in the NBA G League, where he averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 36 minutes.

He recorded five double-doubles with 905 and scored a season-best 45 points in Toronto’s 123-105 win at Wisconsin on March 25.

Champagnie signed a two-way contract with the Raptors last summer after playing two collegiate seasons at Pittsburgh (2019-21) where he became the first player in school history to lead the Panthers in scoring as both a freshman and sophomore.

Champagnie is on the Raptors’ roster for the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League, but has been out with a left thumb fracture.

The six-foot-six, 245-pound Harper averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 29.1 minutes in 121 career games over four seasons at Rutgers.

Harper joined the Raptors after going undrafted at the 2022 NBA draft.

Harper has played in three Summer League games for the Raptors with averages of 7.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.