Toronto Raptors sign forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Toronto Raptors sign forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Denver Nuggets forward Juan Hernangomez tries to strip the ball from Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during the first half of a game on Feb. 6, 2019, in New York.

Kathy Willens/The Associated Press

Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson signed with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, as per Raptors team policy.

Hollis-Jefferson averaged 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 20.9 minutes in 59 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season.

He reached double-digit scoring in 24 games and posted four double-doubles.

The six-foot-seven, 217 pound Hollis-Jefferson had a season-high 21 points Nov. 4 against Philadelphia and collected a season-best 15 rebounds Dec. 26 versus Charlotte.

Hollis-Jefferson has a career average of 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 23.6 minutes per game in 234 games with the Nets (2015-19).

He was picked 23rd overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2015 NBA Draft and traded to Brooklyn on draft night.

Hollis-Jefferson played two seasons at Arizona (2013-15), helping the Wildcats to consecutive Elite Eight appearances in the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 27.0 minutes in 76 career contests.

