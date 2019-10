Open this photo in gallery Matt Morgan dunks over Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown (23) during an NCAA college basketball game on Jan. 2, 2019. Allison Lee Isley /The Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Matt Morgan.

The team opened a roster spot after waiving forward Sagaba Konate on Wednesday.

The six-foot-two, 174-pound Morgan was a member of the Raptors’ team at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this year. He averaged 4.3 points, two rebounds and one assist in 13.8 minutes in four appearances.

Morgan played the past four seasons at Cornell University, graduating as the Ivy League school’s career leading scorer.