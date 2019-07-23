 Skip to main content

Basketball Toronto Raptors sign three, including Canadian forward Oshae Brissett

Toronto Raptors sign three, including Canadian forward Oshae Brissett

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Oshae Brissett played two NCAA seasons with Syracuse, posting averages of 13.7 points.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors have filled out their roster by signing three players, including Canadian forward Oshae Brissett.

Brissett, from Mississauga, Ont., played two NCAA seasons with Syracuse, posting averages of 13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 35.7 minutes in 71 career games. He was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2017-18.

The six-foot-eight, 210 pound forward helped Canada earn a silver medal at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship in Chile, averaging 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 27.6 minutes in five games.

The Raptors also came to terms with forward Devin Robinson and centre Sagaba Konate.

The six-foot-eight, 200-pound Robinson appeared in seven games with the Washington Wizards last year, averaging 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 13.6 minutes.

Konate, listed at six-foot-eight and 250 pounds, was limited to eight games with West Virginia last season due to a right knee injury. He averaged 8.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 18.7 minutes in 81 career games with the school.

As a sophomore, he was named to the all-Big 12 third team and Big 12 all-defensive team.

