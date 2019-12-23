 Skip to main content

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry earns East player of the week nod

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) moves past Dallas Mavericks guard Delon Wright (55) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the week.

Lowry averaged 24.5 points, 10 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 39.6 minutes while helping the injury-riddled Raptors go 4-0 last week.

The Philadelphia naive had his franchise-best 13th career triple-double in a win in Detroit last Wednesday. The five-time NBA all-star finished the week with a game-high 32 points as the Raptors posted their largest comeback victory in franchise history, erasing a 30-point deficit to beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

It marks the sixth time Lowry has earned the honour.

Lowry is the second Raptor to be named an East player of the week this year. Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got the nod in the second week of November.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder was named West player of the week.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies