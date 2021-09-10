 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Basketball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Toronto Raptors will play at home this season after 19 months away from Scotiabank Arena

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People walk past the Scotiabank Arena, where the Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Maple Leafs play, on Nov. 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press

The Toronto Raptors are indeed coming home – finally.

A team spokesperson confirmed Friday that the team has received the green light to play at Scotiabank Arena this season, after a season spent in Tampa, Fla.

How many fans can be in attendance, however, is still to be determined.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are optimistic regarding our ability to host full capacity events at Scotiabank Arena,” the spokesperson said.

The Raptors will open their pre-season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 4 – their first game at Scotiabank Arena in more than 19 months.

The Raptors announced a five-game pre-season schedule on Friday that includes two home appearances. They’ll also host Houston on Oct. 11.

“And as a reminder, all people wishing to access the arena – whether to attend an event as a spectator, or as a member of the media – will be required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or proof of a medical exemption,” the team spokesperson said.

Because of COVID-19 protocols and travel restrictions in Canada, the Raptors had to relocate to Tampa for the 2020-21 season and play home games out of Amalie Arena. They were the only team forced to relocate.

The Raptors last played at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 28, 2020. They then departed on a five-game road trip before the league shut down on March 11 after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

The Raptors will play at Philadelphia on Oct. 7, at Boston on Oct. 9, and at Washington on Oct. 12.

Story continues below advertisement

They open the regular season on Oct. 20 when they play host to Washington.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies