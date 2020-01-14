 Skip to main content

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Toronto Raptors win NBA’s first-ever Team of the Year Award

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri stands in the tunnel ahead of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Toronto on Oct. 22, 2019.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The NBA champion Toronto Raptors have received the league’s first-ever NBA Team of the Year Award.

The Raptors were recognized for their achievements across team business, including ticketing, partnerships, marketing, digital media, business analytics and innovation.

The honour was one of several NBA Team Sales & Marketing Awards announced at the league’s annual sales and marketing meeting in Miami. All 30 teams were invited to submit a nomination in each category for awards recognizing leaders and innovators across key areas, with a committee of league and team executives choosing the winners.

Story continues below advertisement

The league noted Toronto was near the top of the league for ticket renewals, total tickets sold and season tickets sold. The Raptors were also recognized for their “innovative approach to partnerships” including Drake’s OVO.

The NBA also recognized organizations for team business performance in 12 categories across ticket sales and member retention, partnerships, fan experience and digital innovation. Twenty-two teams received awards for team business performance with the Raptors earning the most awards with six.

  • NBA Team of the Year: Toronto Raptors
  • NBA Inclusion Leadership Award: Dallas Mavericks
  • NBA Inclusion Innovation Award: Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks
  • NBA Team Innovation Award: Sacramento Kings
  • Pete Winemiller Guest Experience Innovation Award: Erin Dlouhy, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
  • Values of the Game: Edward Rivero, Detroit Pistons
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies