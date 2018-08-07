 Skip to main content

Towering Ryerson forward Tanor Ngom earns invite to Nike Basketball Academy



TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ryerson Rams basketball player Tanor Ngom of Senegal dunks at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.

Mark Blinch/The Globe and Mail

Ryerson Rams sophomore Tanor Ngom has been invited to participate in the 2018 Nike Basketball Academy in Los Angeles.

The annual event, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday, gathers around 20 of the best collegiate basketball players for drills, competitions, off-court workouts, film sessions, and five-on-five competition, all led by current and former NBA players.

Ngom, from Senegal, is the first U SPORTS player ever invited to the Academy.

The seven-foot-two forward was named to the OUA all-rookie team last season after averaging 5.8 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game. He played in all 23 regular season games, averaging 12.8 minutes. He ranked fifth in the conference with 31 blocks.

Ngom will rejoin the Rams for an Aug. 15 exhibition game against Duke at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ont.

