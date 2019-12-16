 Skip to main content

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Tristan Thompson mum on whether contract could keep him from Canadian team action

LORI EWING
Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tristan Thompson (13) has played in a handful of Canada’s qualifying games for the 2019 World Cup.

Tony Dejak/The Associated Press

Tristan Thompson’s contract status could keep him from playing for Canada’s men’s basketball team at its Olympic qualifying tournament this summer.

The 28-year-old from Brampton, Ont., was hesitant to talk about his status at Cleveland’s shootaround on Monday morning, saying he was “thinking about tonight, playing the Raptors at home at 7:30 at Scotiabank Arena.”

Thompson becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1, just days after Canada’s last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament in Victoria. The Canadian men must win the six-country tournament June 23-28 to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games, what would be the team’s first appearance in 20 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Thompson has been a mainstay on the national team, playing in Canada’s last-chance qualifier for the Rio Olympics in the Philippines. Canada lost to France in that final. He also played in a handful of Canada’s qualifying games for the 2019 World Cup.

Thompson has yet to play for Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who was hired to lead the national team shortly after Toronto’s historic NBA championship run.

“We’ve got a good relationship and he’s a great guy,” Thompson said. “For him to take time out of his summer, especially after winning a championship, to coach the national team says a lot about his character and how much he cares about Canada Basketball.”

Last month saw numerous Canadian players declare their intention to play for Canada this summer, including Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Melvin Ejim, and Kyle Wiltjer.

“It’s good that guys are finding times in their schedules to play for the national team,” Thompson said. “We’ve got a lot of pros and we’ve got more coming every year, so the fact that guys are stepping up and making themselves available to play is huge, and it’s great for Canada Basketball.”

Thompson is having a strong season averaging 13.1 points and 9.8 rebounds.

The Cavs, however, haven’t been having much success. They arrived in Toronto with a 6-20 record, and were 13th in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors went into Monday’s matchup at 17-8 and fifth in the East.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies