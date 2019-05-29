 Skip to main content

Basketball Ujiri says ‘Dwane Casey and DeMar DeRozan are part of this’ as Raptors prepare for NBA Finals

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ujiri says ‘Dwane Casey and DeMar DeRozan are part of this’ as Raptors prepare for NBA Finals

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri speaks to media ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on May 29, 2019.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

On the eve of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri took time to credit two key members of the organization sent packing last off-season.

When asked about the job coach Nick Nurse has done at his pre-Finals news conference today, Ujiri shifted the focus to ex-coach Dwane Casey and former star DeMar DeRozan before praising his current bench boss.

“Give Dwane Casey credit,” Ujiri said. “He prepared us for this, too. It’s not something that started in one year … I want to say Dwane Casey and DeMar DeRozan are part of this. They are part of our journey and how far this has come.”

Story continues below advertisement

After the Raptors’ third consecutive playoff loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, Ujiri fired Casey and eventually replaced him with Nurse, a former assistant.

Ujiri then traded DeRozan, a fan favourite, to San Antonio in a multi-player deal that shipped current star Kawhi Leonard to Toronto.

“When you put the team together, we all dream of a championship, we all think about that,” Ujiri said. “I think the change was hard at the time, but we knew the kind of player we were getting. If we overcame and dealt with all the issues, we felt that it could come together. We were all positive about this kind of moment and all dreamt about it.”

The best-of-seven series starts on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter