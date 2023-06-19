There was no Miracle in Mexico for the underdog Canadians at the women’s U16 Americas Basketball Championship on Monday night.

The favoured United States, expected to win its fourth straight gold medal at the competition, defeated Canada 79-59 in a game that was never in doubt.

The Americans, who led 41-20 at the half, are now 42-1 all-time at the championship tourney. The U.S. has eight gold medals, and has won 24 games in a row.

The U.S., which defeated Argentina 112-48 in Sunday’s semifinal, was led Monday by Jerzy Robinson with 24 points and 14 rebounds. McKenna Woliczko scored 14 and Lanie Grant chipped in with 11.

Canada, which advanced to the final by defeating Puerto Rico 77-49 in Sunday’s semifinal, got a 22-point effort from Savannah Swords. Chance Berry scored eight points and Deniya Prawl added seven.

Earlier Monday, Argentina defeated Puerto Rico 67-58 to claim the bronze medal in the seven-day tournament.