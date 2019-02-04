Valanciunas’s return to the Raptors lineup is close at hand

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas works out with his injured hand during warmups before a game against the Phoenix Suns, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, on Jan. 17, 2019. Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Kyle Lowry is doubtful for Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia versus the 76ers with back soreness, but the Toronto Raptors are likely to have Jonas Valanciunas back sometime this week.

Raptors Coach Nick Nurse said his all-star point guard did not participate in Monday’s practice, and appeared doubtful for the game in Philly. Lowry also missed Sunday’s game versus the LA Clippers with back pain, as well as a six-game stretch after Christmas.

However, the team’s injured centre is nearing his long-awaited return to game action, after dislocating his thumb in a game against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 12.

Story continues below advertisement

Nurse said the Raptors are planning to play the Lithuanian seven-footer during the team’s current three-game road trip, either Tuesday in Philadelphia, Thursday in Atlanta or Saturday in New York.

The coach looked forward to having great variety at the centre position once again. Being able to utilize either Valanciunas or Serge Ibaka to battle with opposing big men had proven very effective through the first 30 games, a stretch when the Raptors went 23-7.

“Obviously when we face these big guys that are matchup issues, it’s really important,” Nurse said. “We’re big and strong, and then we’re a little bit more fluid and spacey, and there’s more space. I like that feel. Before, [Joel] Embiid [of the 76ers] had a tough time when we could throw both different looks at him. We miss the different looks.”

Valanciunas has missed 24 games due to the thumb dislocation. He underwent surgery and wore a cast briefly. The big man has been back in live practices, and is figuring out the most comfortable ways to tape the injury to secure it for action yet still have a good grip on the ball.

“It’s not fun sitting on the sidelines, you know? It’s not fun just running with Johnny Lee. Not saying he’s a bad guy – he’s the strength and conditioning coach of the year – but it’s not fun doing something without competition,” Valanciunas said. “It’s going to be soon.”