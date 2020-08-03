VanVleet scores career-high 36 points as Raptors beat Heat

Fred VanVleet had a career-best scoring performance on Monday as the Toronto Raptors beat the Miami Heat 107-103 in a close afternoon tilt, proving once again that they deserve more respect than many NBA pundits are giving them.

VanVleet rumbled for a career-high 36 points – draining seven three-pointers – as the Raptors remained undefeated in meaningful games (2-0) since basketball restarted in Orlando. Just as they did Saturday versus the Los Angeles Lakers, the reigning NBA champs once again signalled that they’re a serious threat to return to the Finals.

It was the first time in three meetings this season that the Raps were able to beat the Heat.

Story continues below advertisement

Pascal Siakam added 22 points for Toronto, while Serge Ibaka had 15, and Kyle Lowry 14.

Goran Dragic led the Heat with 25 points, Canadian Kelly Olynyk had 17, and Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder added 16 apiece.

The Raptors (second place in the Eastern Conference) improve to 48-18 while the fourth-place Heat are 42-25.

The Raptors continued to shine a spotlight on social justice messages. Many of the Raps arrived for Monday’s contest wearing a line of Black Lives Matter apparel, something they’ve created in cooperation with Toronto artists. The various clothing items include the names of several African Americans who lost their lives and deserve justice, along with slogans like “Say Their Names.” The clothing includes the Raptors’ familiar ‘We The North’-style block font.

Miami’s Bam Adebayo had stifled Siakam with his defence in their two previous games this season, but that was not the case early in this game. Siakam exploded for 13 first-quarter points – including a trio of three-pointers and a running alley-oop dunk shot, in collaboration with Norman Powell.

The Raps went on an 8-0 run at the end of the first quarter to close it out with a 23-17 lead.

Olynyk was Miami’s top scorer in the first half with his 11 points, but it was the Raps who led going into the locker room after a very aggressive half between the two teams, 48-44.

Story continues below advertisement

VanVleet had a sensational third quarter, exploding for 18 points in the frame as he drilled three-balls and sprung free for driving layups. He directed traffic for the Raps, and got himself to the free-throw line repeatedly while also chasing around Dragic, who was manufacturing his own mini scoring burst.

The Raptors guard said he wanted to provide an energy boost in this one, since afternoon games have sometimes been tough for the Raps. While he was happy with his 36 points, he was happier with the fouls he drew.

“The 13 free throws – I think that’s the most important,” VanVleet said in his post-game video conference. “I’m pretty hard on the refs so to get to the line [for 13], I have to continue to do that.”

Take this also as a sign of respect for VanVleet – the Heat began to blitz him, something the Raps point guard hadn’t seen very often before. Head coach Nick Nurse was grateful that they had anticipated that and worked on it with him in practice recently.

“He’s gonna see [blitzes]; he’s really smart with the ball, and he can shoot,” Nurse said. “He’s a problem on the screen-and-roll, and when you’re a problem and you get going, you’re going to get blitzed.”

The Raps led 84-79 going into the final quarter, but the Heat quickly stole the lead, thanks to scoring from Dragic.

Story continues below advertisement

It was a feisty game – first Dragic grabbed the leg of OG Anunoby and the Raptor fell to the ground, but it was called a common foul. Then Olynyk reached in on a dribbling Lowry and grazed his eye with a hand, and that was deemed a flagrant foul.

The two teams were a bucket apart for most of the fourth quarter. The Raps got some key defensive stops when they needed them, and Dragic missed a free throw with 41 seconds remaining that would have tied the contest.

Earlier Monday, news came that Nurse had been edged out in the National Basketball Coaches Association coach-of-the-year voting. The Milwaukee Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Billy Donovan were named National Basketball Coaches Association co-coaches of the year, while Nurse finished just one vote shy of making it a three-way tie.

“Those guys obviously did a great job,” Nurse said of Donovan and Budenholzer. “You can’t argue with the Bucks’ record and how great OKC did after everybody had lower expectations for them. So those guys are very deserving.”